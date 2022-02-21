Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $302,662.58

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $302,662.58 and approximately $64,995.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.65 or 0.06974453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067925 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

