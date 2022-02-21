MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.26 million-$657.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.55 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 3,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,518. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.