MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.60 million-$165.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.370-$4.370 EPS.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.