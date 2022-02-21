MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Shares Down 9.4%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

