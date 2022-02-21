MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,638.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $42,638.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.27 or 0.99915574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00241239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00296227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00139755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

