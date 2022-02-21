McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $11,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 404.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.