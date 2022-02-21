Mdex Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $198.89 million and $35.51 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,587,249 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

