MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)’s stock price was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.