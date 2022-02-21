Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 1.3%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.43 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03). Approximately 46,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 356,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £182.42 million and a PE ratio of 74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.