MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Down 4.3%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 510,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 181,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.