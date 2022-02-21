Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,861,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Medtronic worth $860,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. 8,364,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

