megaBONK Price Hits $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $89,445.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

