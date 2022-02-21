Meme Market Cap Achieves $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00245620 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021692 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002097 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

