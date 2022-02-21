Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.65. 2,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

