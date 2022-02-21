MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Down 1.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.16. 54,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

