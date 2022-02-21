Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. 460,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

