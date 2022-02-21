Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. 460,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
