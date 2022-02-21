Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. 460,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

