Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. 37,128,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

