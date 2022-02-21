Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

