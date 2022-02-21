MetaHash Market Cap Hits $15.43 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $659,278.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.89 or 0.06950750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.78 or 1.00218680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050563 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,267,240,654 coins and its circulating supply is 3,096,820,264 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

