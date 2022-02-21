Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $47.24 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.