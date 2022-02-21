Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,125 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Macerich by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 846,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macerich by 26.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

