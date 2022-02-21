Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

