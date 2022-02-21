Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.75 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,945,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

