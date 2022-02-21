Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.76 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $64.95 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.