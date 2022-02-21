Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

AIRC stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

