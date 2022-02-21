Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

