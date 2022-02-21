Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,035,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $419.92 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.