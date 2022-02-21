Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $36,569,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80,328 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.