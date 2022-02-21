Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.56 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

