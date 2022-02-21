Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $133.20 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

