Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,985 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

