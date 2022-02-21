Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,433 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

