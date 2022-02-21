Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

