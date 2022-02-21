MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

