MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0038

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. MIB Coin has a market cap of $639,596.67 and approximately $531.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00065218 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,864,551 coins and its circulating supply is 169,562,623 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

