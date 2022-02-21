Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 46,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 79,779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.93 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

