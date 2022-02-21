Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

