Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.09 and a 200-day moving average of $311.63. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

