Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $204.44. 414,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,110,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

