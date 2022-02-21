Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.
NYSE MAA traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $204.44. 414,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.45.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,110,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.