Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 392,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,233,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

In related news, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($27,199.78).

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

