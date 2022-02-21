Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 191.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.