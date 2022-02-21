Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1,456.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Cousins Properties worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

