Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Papa John’s International worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

