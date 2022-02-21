Millennium Management LLC Buys 10,213 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Mimecast worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME opened at $79.24 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

