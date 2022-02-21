Millennium Management LLC Buys 122,041 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Middleby worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $183.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $131.87 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

