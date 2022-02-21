Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,488,792 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.29% of Paramount Group worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

