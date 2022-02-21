Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,431,645 SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,431,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 7.05% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLGC. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
SomaLogic Profile
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC).
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.