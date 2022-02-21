Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Crocs worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

CROX stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

