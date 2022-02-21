Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 195,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LKQ worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

